Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s Ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, was alleged wounded Tuesday afternoon in a nationwide explosion of pagers held by Hezbollah terrorist operatives.

Amani was in Beirut at the time he was wounded. He was taken to a hospital in the Lebanese capital.

It’s not clear whether the Iranian official was standing near a Hezbollah operative, or was himself carrying a Hezbollah pager at the time of the blast.

The ambassador’s bodyguards were also wounded.

The coordinated attack, which also reached into Syria, affected operatives throughout the country, including in Nabatieh, Tyre, Beirut, the Beka’a Valley and Bint Jbeil, among other areas.

More than a thousand operatives were wounded as a result of the explosions, a Lebanese security source confirmed to Reuters.

“Some sources with the knowledge of the matter have reported that the Iranian ambassador in Lebanon was injured during a massive Israeli cyber attack in Lebanon and Syria,” Iran’s Mehr News Agency reported.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that the nation’s hospitals were asked to be on standby, adding that “all citizens who have pager devices should dispose of them immediately,” Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported.

