Air-raid sirens were heard in the Haifa area on Tuesday morning, with images and video posted to social media appearing to show an unidentified object being intercepted over the city.

There was no immediate comment from the Israel Defense Forces, but subsequently clarified that the alert turned out to be a false alarm.

It was the first time sirens were triggered in Haifa since January, when an Israel Defense Forces interceptor missile was launched at a “suspicious target.”

The latest incident came just hours after the military downed a “hostile aircraft” above the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of the northern Israeli city. No sirens were triggered by the incident.

It appears the Haifa alert was a Hezbollah kamikaze drone. Intercepted. https://t.co/cho4j3PL5I pic.twitter.com/qkxIKWyhLf — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 11, 2024

Sirens were also triggered in the city in November after Hamas terrorists in Southern Lebanon fired some 30 rockets at northern Israel.

Overnight Sunday, air-raid sirens sounded in Acre in northwestern Israel, as well as in Kiryat Bialik, near Haifa. The alarms were triggered due to fear of falling interceptor fragments after Israeli air defense systems attempted to intercept a “suspicious aerial target” that had crossed into Israel from Lebanon. The incident was later declared to have been due to a “false identification.”

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that, during the night, Israel Air Force fighter jets successfully intercepted what it described as a “suspicious aerial target” that made its way to Israeli territory from the east, according to a TPS report.

The target was monitored by the IDF’s aerial defense unit and it did not cross towards the territory of the country. As such, No alerts were activated in accordance with policy, there were no casualties and no damage was caused.

The IDF did not provide any details as to where the device was located, where it came from, or what it was.

Content from TPS was used in this report.