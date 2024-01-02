Photo Credit: IDF

Two Hezbollah anti-tank missiles hit in the Western Galilee border town of Shlomi on Tuesday morning. One projectile exploded close to an apartment building, causing property damage.

Mayor Gabi Naaman said that there were no casualties from the attack.

?This morning 2 anti-tank missiles fell in Shlomi. One rocket exploded near a high-rise building. The shooting this morning illustrates the great danger in the current situation for the residents of the North in Israel. We demand Hezbollah to be dealt with. pic.twitter.com/97kfKakWaW — Vivid.?? (@VividProwess) January 2, 2024

“The shooting this morning illustrates the great danger in the current situation for the residents of Shlomi. We will not agree to live in this situation in any way,” Ynet quoted Naaman as saying.

Meanwhile, the IDF updated on Tuesday morning that air force fighter jets attacked Hezbollah terrorist targets in the village of Yaroun in Southern Lebanon, where members of the Iranian proxy were operating.

On Monday night, the IDF attacked Hezbollah infrastructure where earlier in the afternoon the terrorist group fired rockets towards the area of Kibbutz Adamit on the border with Lebanon, lightly wounding five Israeli reserve soldiers.

The wounded soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for treatment and their families were informed, IDF Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari added in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Hezbollah has been waging a low-intensity conflict against Israel since Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre of some 1,200 persons in the northwestern Negev.