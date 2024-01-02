Photo Credit: Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90

Israel’s Communications Ministry announced that it will fund communications infrastructure for nearly 4,000 public shelters in 65 border-area local authorities on Tuesday.

The funding, to provide network reception for shelters within 40 kilometers (25 miles) of a border or within Judea and Samaria, and will include cities such as Tiberias, Karmiel, Nahariya and Ashkelon.

“Israel is [in a] war that will be here for many days to come,” said Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi in a statement. “Communications services in public shelters are an essential need both on a day to day basis and certainly during emergencies.”

Last month, a prominent Christian evangelical organization in Jerusalem announced it had renovated 140 underground bomb shelters in the Upper Galilee as Hezbollah attacks from Lebanon continued for the third straight month.

The International Christian Embassy Jerusalem funded the $775,000 project, refurbishing 73 shelters in the town of Shlomi and 67 in the city of Ma’alot-Tarshiha, both near the northern border.

The shelters had fallen into disrepair since they were last used during the 2006 Second Lebanon War, with deficiencies including a lack of proper lighting, ventilation and plumbing.

Hamas welcomed in the civil new year by launching a wave of rockets towards southern and central Israel.

More than 20 rockets were launched at Israeli population centers just a few minutes after midnight on Monday, sending millions of people racing for shelter.