Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Sunday suggested Israel had miscalculated its attack on Iran early Saturday morning, as it is yet to know the country and its people and understand the level of their power and determination, IRNA reported, citing Khamenei as promising, “We should make them understand all these.”

Or, maybe, the supreme leader should dig up the old reliable abacus for some calculations:

Iran has not encountered an external threat of this magnitude since the conclusion of the war with Iraq over thirty years ago. The Iran–Iraq War was waged between Iran and Iraq and lasted from September 1980 to August 1988. An estimated half-million people were killed, with Iran bearing the larger share of casualties. The combined financial losses suffered by both combatants exceeded $1 trillion. It culminated in Iran’s acceptance of a ceasefire brokered by the United Nations Security Council.

Speaking to the families of the Iranian military personnel killed in Saturday’s attack, known as “martyrs of security,” the Supreme Leader said, “The Zionist regime exaggerated the aggression it committed against Iran early on Saturday.”

But he warned that while the Israeli “exaggeration” was wrong, “downplaying what they did is wrong as well.”

Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of Iran’s parliamentary National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, told IRNA on Saturday that the predawn strikes on Iranian positions were only intended to boost Israelis’ morale at home, asserting that “While residents in the occupied territories were in shelters, life continued as usual for Iranians.”

Boroujerdi, too, said that Israel’s strike was a “major miscalculation,” extolling Iran’s air defenses that “intercepted and neutralized multiple attacks, displaying power exceeding Israel’s Iron Dome.”

Governments throughout the Middle East have denounced the Israeli attacks, asserting that they jeopardize the security and stability of the region. They have reiterated their calls for all parties involved to reduce hostilities. That was for public consumption, seeing as Iran had threatened to punish any of its neighbors who would aid the attacking Israelis. Indoors, the same Arab leaders must have jumped up and down with glee and consumed copious trays of baklawa,

