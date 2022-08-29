Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90

Israel is experiencing a heat wave that began Monday and is expected to last at least until Thursday.

A heat wave is defined as a period of at least three consecutive days of excessively hot weather, when the air temperature is higher than 32.2 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit).

According to the Israel Meteorological Service, some parts of Israel could see temperatures higher as 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) – and some areas already have.

The temperatures are expected range this week from 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 Celsius) in Tel Aviv to as high as 113 degrees Fahrenheit (45 Celsius) in the Jordan Valley.

Forecasters are predicting “very hot and dry conditions prevailing in most regions” with “heavy to extreme heat stress” and “mugginess” along the coast.

Such high temperatures – and in some cases, high humidity – cause people to be at greater risk for heat-related illnesses, Israel’s Health Ministry warns. “The risk is much greater during a heat wave, and when the heat index is high.”

As of 7 pm Monday, the temperature was still as high as 97 degrees Fahrenheit (36 Celsius) in the Red Sea resort city of Eilat – and that was down from 108 degrees Fahrenheit (42 Celsius) earlier in the day.

At the Dead Sea, it was 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) at 7 pm, down from 102 degrees Fahrenheit earlier in the day.

In Jerusalem on Monday, the temperature went as high as 97 degrees Fahrenheit (36 Celsius). It had dropped to a cool 85 degrees Fahrenheit (29 Celsius) by 7 pm.

Temperatures in the Negev capital of Be’er Sheva were the same as those in Jerusalem.

The Health Ministry has published a list of recommended health and safety measures for those who are coping with a heat wave, which can be accessed by clicking here.