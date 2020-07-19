Photo Credit: Screenshot of Persian_boy video

An explosion has been reported at a power plant in Iran’s central Isfahan province, according to local media reports.

No Injuries were reported.

عاجل.. انفجار في محطة توليد للطاقة وسط أصفهان بإيران، ولا أنباء عن إصابات. pic.twitter.com/EIqFKWUqAn — أخبار عاجلة (@News_Brk24) July 19, 2020

Iranian social media suggested the perpetrators were Iranian opposition groups, while the more vital facilities such as nuclear power plants are blown up by Israel. Some said Iran was on the brink of collapse, as these acts of sabotage are also bringing down the country’s economy.

On Sunday, the value of the Iranian coin was set at 260 thousand rials per one US dollar.