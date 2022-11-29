Photo Credit: Tasmin News Agency / CC4

The Hezbollah-linked Al Mayadeen media network backed by Iran has published a “hit list” of sites in Israel to be targeted in a future war with the Jewish State.

The network “published a report on the analysis of the Israel target bank and the sensitive positions of this regime that can be targeted in any war,” according to a report by Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

“At the beginning of this report, the general situation of the Zionist regime at the military level and its equipment has been examined.”

Among the prospective targets to be hit in Israel were the Knesset, the Prime Minister’s Office, the Defense Ministry, Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, the Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa, and nuclear sites and facilities, warehouses, and industrial sites, in addition to Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv and the Ramon Airport near Eilat.

The publishing of such a list is obviously intended as a message to the Jewish State, warning that Iran (believes it) has the capability of striking such targets.

Iran claimed two months ago that it had developed a long-range combat drone to attack the cities of Tel Aviv and Haifa, according to the Anadolu News Agency.

Iranian ground forces Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari said in a state television broadcast in September that the “Arash-2” drone was developed for the purpose of “destroying” Israel.

Heidari claimed the drone has “unique capabilities” and can “recover multiple times until it hits the target.” He added that Iran’s military possesses strategic drones in various ranges, including one that can travel 2,000 kilometers (1,243 miles).