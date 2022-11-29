Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh / Flash 90

A Palestinian Authority terrorist is dead following Israel Defense Forces operations in the village of al-Mujir, northeast of Ramallah.

Ra’ad Ghazi al-Nassan was killed during clashes between local terrorists and Israeli forces.

Advertisement



Israel Border Guard Police also reported that Shin Bet intelligence agents and an undercover unit of the force arrested a wanted suspect in Jenin.

Nasser Ganem, a former security prisoner suspected of again promoting terrorist activity, was captured on the street in Jenin during daytime hours.

Ganem was transferred to the Shin Bet (General Security Service) for questioning.