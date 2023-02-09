Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency / Twitter

Iran has written a Hebrew-language message to the State of Israel, and posted it Wednesday on an alleged ballistic missile shown at an exhibition in Isfahan.

Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (#IRGC) Aerospace Force has displayed its products and achievements at a public exhibition in #Iran’s central city of #Isfahan. pic.twitter.com/beAyRVc6xY — Tasnim News Agency (@Tasnimnews_EN) February 8, 2023

The message, “Death to Israel,” was written in Hebrew letters down the side of the missile, according to a report by the semi-official Iranian Tasnim News Agency.

The exhibition was held by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force (IRGC-AF).

The message was displayed one day after Iran announced the establishment of its “Eagle 44” underground air base and may have been intended as a response to an drone attack overnight (Jan. 28-29) on a missile production facility in the central Iranian city of Isfahan.

Iran claims Israel was responsible for the attack and has vowed revenge. The attack targeted a factory that produced and stockpiled Iranian ballistic missiles.

Iran’s medium-range Shahab ballistic missile – which has a range long enough to strike Israel — is also produced in Isfahan.