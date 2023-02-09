Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency / Twitter
Iranian ballistic missile bears a Hebrew-language message: "Death to Israel."

Iran has written a Hebrew-language message to the State of Israel, and posted it Wednesday on an alleged ballistic missile shown at an exhibition in Isfahan.

Advertisement


The message, “Death to Israel,” was written in Hebrew letters down the side of the missile, according to a report by the semi-official Iranian Tasnim News Agency.

The exhibition was held by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force (IRGC-AF).

The message was displayed one day after Iran announced the establishment of its “Eagle 44” underground air base and may have been intended as a response to an drone attack overnight (Jan. 28-29) on a missile production facility in the central Iranian city of Isfahan.

Iran claims Israel was responsible for the attack and has vowed revenge. The attack targeted a factory that produced and stockpiled Iranian ballistic missiles.

Iran’s medium-range Shahab ballistic missile – which has a range long enough to strike Israel — is also produced in Isfahan.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIsraeli Rescue Team Using New Technique to Rescue Turkish Earthquake Survivor
Next articleUN Data Points to Rise in Illegal Arab Building Demolitions Under Ben-Gvir
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR