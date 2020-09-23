Photo Credit: Twitter
Tehran's Mihan Dairy Factory Complex Burning

Iran’s state television reported Tuesday night that a fire broke out at a large dairy factory near the capital, Tehran, the latest in a series of fires and explosions, some of which hit sensitive sites.

Video clips showing the huge fire erupting around the two-story facility were posted on Twitter.

The Mihan Dairy & Ice Cream company belongs to the Mihan Food Industries Group, located 22 km. From Tehran on Saveh Rd., was established in 1974 and today has a 65% market share for ice cream and 50% market share for UHT (Ultra-high-temperature processing) Milk.

“There were no dead or injured … Firefighters were dispatched to the factory in Islam Shahr district,” a fire department official told state television, adding that efforts are continuing to control and extinguish the large-scale fire, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Several other accidents have occurred at facilities around Iran in the past few months, including a fire at the underground nuclear facility Natanz in July, which caused significant damage, but Iranian officials said operations there were not affected.

