In a startling development that reads like a Hollywood thriller, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn have unveiled charges against Asif Merchant, 46, a Pakistani national with alleged ties to the Iranian government, accusing him of orchestrating a plot to assassinate former President Donald J. Trump and other high-ranking officials.

The case, detailed in court documents unsealed on Tuesday, has sent shockwaves through the political landscape and prompted heightened security measures for Trump and others potentially targeted.

Merchant, who was arrested on July 12 as he attempted to leave the country, stands accused of traveling to New York City and collaborating with what he believed to be hired assassins—in reality, undercover law enforcement officers—to carry out the brazen scheme in late August or early September.

According to prosecutors, Merchant’s motivations were rooted in a desire to target individuals he perceived as “hurting Pakistan and the … Muslim world,” emphasizing that his intended victims were “not just normal people.”

The plot, as outlined in court documents, involved an intricate web of operatives: assassins to carry out the killings, a woman for reconnaissance work, and a group of approximately 25 individuals to stage a diversionary protest in the aftermath.

This revelation comes on the heels of the assassination attempt that was carried out in Butler, Pennsylvania several weeks ago, although officials have found no evidence linking the two events.

While US officials claim Merchant has been cooperative since his arrest, his legal representation vehemently denies this assertion, calling it “inaccurate” and “irresponsible.”

What would the Iranians do if they found out?

As the legal proceedings unfold, questions remain about the full scope of the plot and its potential implications for US-Iran relations.

a spokesperson for Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations told CNN, “We have not received any reports on this matter from the US Government. However, it is evident that the modus operandi in question contradicts the Iranian Government’s policy of legally prosecuting the murderer of General Soleimani.”

Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani was assassinated in Baghdad, Iraq, by a US drone strike on January 3, 2020, when Trump was president. In retaliation, Iran launched missiles against US military bases in Iraq, wounding 110 American troops.

