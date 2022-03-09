Photo Credit: Kremlin.ru
President Putin Meets National Security Advisor John Bolton in the Kremlin. Archive: 2018

At least two members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had planned to assassinate former National Security Advisor John Bolton, a U.S. Justice Department official told the Washington Examiner.

The official said evidence exists to indict the Iranians. Still, the Biden administration reportedly wants to hold back so as not to jeopardize the ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

Advertisement

The source said that because of the severe nature of the plot, the Iranians should have been immediately indicted publicly.

The plan allegedly involved seeking to recruit an assassin in the United States; as such, the secret service and FBI increased the protection of Bolton.

According to the report, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s warning to Iran was likely a response to the plot. He had said that it was protecting its officials “serving the United States now and those who formerly served.”

The source added that prosecutors, FBI agents and others in the intelligence community involved in thwarting the plan remain upset that no indictments have yet been filed.

In addition, Bolton and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were asked to sign nondisclosure agreements before being briefed about classified intelligence about Iranian threats against them, the source claimed.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleReligious Zionism Registers 15,000 New Members in 2 Weeks
Next articleHelping Refugees with Medical Care and Phsycotrauma Stabilization at the Ukrainian Border
JNS News Service
www.JNS.org is an independent, non-profit business resource and wire service covering Jewish news and Israel news for Jewish media throughout the English-speaking world.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...