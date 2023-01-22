Recently, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) conducted a major military drill in the Persian Gulf. The demonstration included multiple weapons, among them being suicide speedboats, a “stealth drone,” and smart torpedoes fired from swift vessels.
The exercise particularly highlighted unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) and coastal as well as sea missiles. A video was released showing the Iranian forces had constructed a UAV that resembled an F-35 stealth fighter, in a clear message to the United States and Israel.
In a previous military video the Iranians released to show off their supposed capabilities, sharp-eyed viewers who examined the video frame by frame noted that targets would explode before they were actually hit by the drones and missiles.