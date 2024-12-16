Photo Credit: Samaria Regional Council

Houthi rebels in Yemen launched at least one ballistic missile at central Israel on Monday afternoon.

Red Alert sirens were triggered in Tel Aviv, Rishon Lezion and Herzliya, among other central cities, sending more than a million Israelis racing for cover.

Emergency medical response teams from Magen David Adom (MDA) treated and evacuated five people who were injured while running for bomb shelters in Tel Aviv, Petach Tikva, Kfar Saba, Em Ha’Moshavot Interchange and Holon.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, the missile was intercepted before it reached Israeli territory.

“The Red Alert was activated in response to concerns over the risk from falling shrapnel from the interception,” the IDF said.

Shrapnel did indeed fall as a result of the interception, but no one was wounded. One missile fragment landed in the Jewish community of Leshem, in Samaria.

Residents of Gush Etzion south of Jerusalem said they heard the “booms” from the attack.

“Yeminis and Houthis in particular should be aware that Israel’s patience is not inexhaustible,” Israeli government spokesperson David Mencer warned a few minutes later in a briefing.

“The Houthis will understand, as Hezbollah understands and as Hamas understands, that Israel’s patience is not inexhaustible,” Mencer reiterated.

Earlier in the day, a drone launched by the Iranian proxy group in Yemen was intercepted over the Mediterranean Sea by an Israeli Navy missile boat.

The drone was shot down before it reached Israeli airspace.

