Photo Credit: Nati Shohat/Flash90

The body of a Jordanian soldier was discovered in Jerusalem on Wednesday morning as workers were digging and preparing the infrastructure for the Jerusalem Light Rail near Ammunition Hill (Givat Hatachmoshet). Ammunition Hill was the site of one of the bloodiest and most heroic battles for Jerusalem in 1967.

Next to the man’s body was a knife, ring, watch, and the helmet of a Jordanian soldier.

It appears the man was a Jordanian soldier killed during the Six-Day War.

The body is being held by the police. As soon as the identity of the body is confirmed, the Jordanians will be officially notified and the body will be to Jordan.