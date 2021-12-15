Photo Credit: Gili Eliyahu Adler/TPS
" Border Passage " sign in Avital - The north Israeli border with Syria. Avital, Aug 9, 2018.

The IDF has remained silent after a severe incident in which a Jordanian soldier fired at soldiers patrolling on the border on Tuesday.

Reports indicate that IDF troops were on patrol near the Israel-Jordan-Syria border triangle when a Jordanian soldier fired several shots at them.

Advertisement

It is unclear why the Jordanian fired on them. The troops did not return fire and were ordered to stand down.

The IDF did not issue an official statement on the incident or provide any explanations.

Jordanian soldiers have previously shot at Israelis targets, and even murdered Israeli children.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleParshas Vayechi: Finding Your Role Within the Cosmic Symphony of Life
Next articleAntiquities Seized from Arab Bandits Believed to be Loot Taken by Bar Kochba Rebels from Romans
TPS / Tazpit News Agency
TPS - The Tazpit News Agency provides news from Israel.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...