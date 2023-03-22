Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

While in Paris on Sunday, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich told the truth and said, “there’s no such thing as ‘Palestinian people’.” While that fact upset some people, what upset the kingdom of Jordan more was the map on the podium.

Displayed on the podium was of the original map of the Jewish homeland in Palestine as determined by the San Remo Conference of April 1920. It also happened to be the Irgun’s logo. That map depicts the Jewish state including the East Bank of the Jordan river, or what eventually became the state of Jordan in 1946, when the land was taken away from the emerging Jewish state.

To express their outrage, the Jordanian parliament voted on Wednesday to expel the Israeli ambassador to Jordan.

The last time something like this happened was in 2017. The Jordanians got upset with Israel after an Israeli embassy guard killed a Jordanian terrorist during a terror attack at the ambassador’s residence.

During the Jordanian terror attack, the Jordanian landlord was killed in the attack trying to save the Israeli guard, and another Jordanian man was also wounded. At the time, the Jordanian government put the Israeli embassy under siege, demanding the Israeli hero be tried in Jordanian court.

During the Jordanian vote today, the Jordanians covered up the map of Israel with a PLO terrorist flag. Almost no one in Israel noticed, and definitely no one cared.

Despite the vote, the Israeli ambassador remains in Jordan, for now.

As an aside, Jordan is still accepting water handouts from the Jewish state it hates so much. Some citizens have said that Israel should express its displeasure at the Jordanian’s bad behavior toward its generous neighbor and turn off the water tap.

In the recent happiness poll, in which Israel ranked 4th happiest country in the world, Jordan, which is a very antisemitic country, ranked as the 3rd unhappiest in the Arab world, managing to only beat out Lebanon and

the Comoro Islands.