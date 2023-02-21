Photo Credit: Abu Ali Express

Jordan: A set of tefillin were desecrated at Amman’s International Airport for “security concerns.”

Jordanian security officials in Queen Alia International Airport in the capital of Amman, desecrated and cut off the leather straps of the tefillin carried by Rabbi Moshe Khaliva, the Rabbi of the Sephardic community in Dubai, who flew Monday night from Israel to the UAE.

According to the Jordanians, the leather straps can be used “to hang a person during flight” and that is why they were removed.

[Editor’s note: Jews travelling through Jordan repeatedly report antisemitic incidents at the hands of Jordanian officials.]