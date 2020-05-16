Photo Credit: Flash 90

King Abdullah II of Jordan threatened in an interview with Germany’s daily Der Spiegel on Friday that Israeli annexation of her communities in Judea and Samaria will lead to a major clash with the Hashemite Kingdom.

The communities are located in Area C – already entirely under Israeli administrative and security control according to the internationally-recognized Oslo Accords, signed by the Palestine Liberation Organization – precursor to the Palestinian Authority — in 1993.

King Abdullah warned a “massive conflict” will start between Israel and Jordan if Israel moves ahead with extending sovereignty over Jewish communities in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley in which Israeli citizens have been living, some of them for nearly half a century.

The king also did not rule out pulling out of his nation’s “peace treaty” with Israel in response to a question about the issue, which has been raised a number of times before in the Jordanian parliament, insisting the so-called “two-state solution” is the “only way forward” in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

“What would happen if the Palestinian National Authority collapsed? There would be more chaos and extremism in the region,” the king said. “If Israel really annexed the West Bank in July, it would lead to a massive conflict with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan,” he warned.

“I don’t want to make threats and create an atmosphere of loggerheads, but we are considering all options,” he added, but did not go further. “We agree with many countries in Europe and the international community that the law of strength should not apply in the Middle East.”