A woman in her early seventies was hit in the arm by shrapnel during a midday rocket attack on Haifa launched by Lebanon’s Iranian proxy, Hezbollah.

Magen David Adom (MDA) medics treated the woman on site before taking her to nearby Rambam Medical Center in fair condition for further medical care.

Six other people were injured while seeking shelter during the attack, and five more suffered severe anxiety.

Hezbollah fired a barrage of around 85 rockets at the northern port city and its surrounding suburbs just after 12 noon, and another barrage of 20 rockets about 30 minutes later. The ancient coastal city of Akko was also targeted, along with other communities in the Upper Galilee.

Although most of the rockets were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array, some managed to evade the radar and land in populated areas, causing damage in Kiryat Yam and Kiryat Motzkin, police said.

The rocket fire resumed bright and early at around 8 am after sporadic attacks throughout the night.

By 11 am Tuesday, repeated rocket fire had expanded to include the city of Tiberias, on Lake Kinneret, and other communities in the Lower Galilee.

Hezbollah is continuing to rain down rockets on residents in northern Israel, and to a certain extent, those living in central Israel as well.

Late Monday night, the terrorist army fired a barrage of five long-range missiles at Tel Aviv and its surrounding cities in the Dan and Sharon regions, sending millions of Israelis racing for shelter.

Several were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array; others landed in open areas, meaning they did not directly hit any buildings or other infrastructure.

Rockets and shrapnel from interceptions that land in “open areas” can and often do, however, ignite large fires and cause considerable damage to the unpopulated surrounding area.

By 11 pm Monday night, Hezbollah had launched at least 190 rockets and missiles across Lebanon’s border with Israel.

By 3 pm Tuesday, the terror army had fired more than 135 additional rockets at northern Israel.

Red Alert sirens disrupted the sleep of residents in northern Israel shortly after midnight, warning of attacks that continued across the region for at least an hour. The attacks were renewed, as were the sirens, at around 4:45 am.

