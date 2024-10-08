Photo Credit: IDF

The IDF’s iconic Golani Brigade has taken operational control of a Hezbollah combat compound in the southern Lebanese village of Maroun El Ras that poses a direct threat to the residents of northern Israel, the IDF announced Tuesday afternoon.

A company commander in the 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade reveals the details of the combat compound which has threatened residents in northern Israel, “but no longer,” he says.

The combat compound, which overlooks border communities in northern Israel, was located during localized, targeted operations of the Golani Brigade in the Maroun El Ras area.

The complex included a residential building and an olive grove where Israeli forces found a four-rocket launcher, loaded and ready to fire at communities in northern Israel, along with other weaponry and infrastructure, including underground infrastructure, terrorist hideouts, living quarters, and staging areas used by Hezbollah terrorists.

Inside the residential building, a staging area and a stockpile of weapons were located and destroyed, including guns, camouflage nets, military vests, and anti-tank missiles, as well as launchers hidden in the kitchen.

A large quantity of weapons prepared for multiple ambushes against residents of northern Israel and IDF soldiers were located and destroyed in the compound as well.



