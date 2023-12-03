Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin / Flash 90

Eleven Israeli soldiers and one other person were wounded Sunday when Hezbollah terrorists fired an anti-tank missile from Lebanon at the vehicle in which the troops were riding in the area of Beit Hillel along Israel’s northern Border.

The soldiers suffered shrapnel and other wounds but were not in life-threatening condition, after being evacuated with minor and moderate injuries following the attack. A total of 12 people — 11 men and 1 woman — were taken to Ziv Medical Center with shrapnel and other injuries following the blast, according to the hospital spokesperson.

In addition, Hezbollah fired a number of rockets at Israeli positions around Mount Dov, although several of the projectiles landed in Lebanese territory, the IDF said.

Israeli artillery forces shelled the source of the rocket fire and the site from which the anti-tank missile attack originated.

“Furthermore, IDF fighter jets struck a number of Hezbollah terror targets, including terrorist infrastructure and military compounds,” the IDF added.