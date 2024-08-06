Photo Credit: Elbit Systems

At least seven people were injured Tuesday afternoon in northern Israel following a 15 minute-long rocket and drone attack fired at northern Israel by Lebanon’s Iranian proxy, Hezbollah.

BREAKING: Drone attack on Northern Israel results in direct hits, according to local media. There are early reports of serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/Wmpl7tx57q — Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) August 6, 2024

Advertisement





One of the victims, at Kibbutz Mizra’a, was reported to be in critical condition. The second suffered moderate to serious wounds in the attack.

Three victims were listed in good condition with minor wounds, and two others were being treated for severe anxiety.

United Hatzalah medical teams provided initial treatment on site to a 30-year-old man who was critically wounded in a UAV explosion on Highway 4 alongside the kibbutz, located between Nahariya and Akko.

“While driving, citizens signaled to me to stop after a car had an accident after hearing the alarm and apparently as a result of being hit by shrapnel,” UH medic Yoni Toledano said. “I focused on stopping the bleeding and applying an initial dressing to shrapnel wounds on his body,” Toledano said.

“We saw the male unconscious in the car with a severe head injury from shrapnel,” Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic Roi Vishna and senior EMT Noam Levi said. “A female who was fully conscious with shrapnel injuries to her lower limbs was in a parking lot nearby. We treated the male including ventilating him and providing medications, and evacuated him by MICU in very serious condition to hospital. The female casualty was evacuated in mild to moderate condition.”

Both victims, age 30, were to the Galilee Hospital in Nahariya.

The 15-minute attack was aimed at a wide swathe of territory along Israel’s northern Mediterranean coastline in the Upper Galilee, south of Nahariya. Thick plumes of grey smoke were seen rising from the site of the attack in footage posted on social media.

Five drones crossed Israel’s northern border from Lebanon, triggering Red Alert sirens in Akko, Shomeret, Bustan HaGalil, Regba, Shavei Tzion, Nahariya, Lochamei HaGeta’ot, Evron, Ben Ami, Netiv HaShayara, Sa’ar, Achziv, Limon, Kibbutz Gesher HaZiv, Betzet, Shlomi, Hanita, and Kibbutz Mizra’a.

One of the UAVs was intercepted, the IDF said.

One direct hit was reported in a home, with the attack drone landing in the dining room, causing a fire. Another drone hit a vehicle, badly wounding two people. The IDF Shraga base was allegedly struck as well.

“The residents of the north are being abandoned time and time again,” said Moshe Davidovich, head of the Mateh Asher regional council and chairman of the confrontation line forum.

“No one is safe and there is no protection and there are no responses from the government.”

Share this article on WhatsApp: