Photo Credit: Oren Cohen / Flash 90

The IDF has been very busy in simultaneous operations on the southern and northern fronts, eliminating terrorist commanders and foot soldiers in Lebanon and Gaza.

Israel Defense Forces announced Monday evening that the Air Force eliminated a commander in Hezbollah’s elite Radwan force in southern Lebanon.

Advertisement





Hezbollah commander Ali Jamal Aldin Jawad was killed in the area of Ebba.

On Tuesday, the Saudi Al-Arabiya news outlet reported that another high-ranking Hezbollah military officer was killed in an attack in Nabatiyeh.

At around the same time, the Saudi Al-Hadad network quoted local sources who said a Hezbollah military official was killed in an attack in Al-Adisa in southern Lebanon.

On the southern front, a joint operation on Sunday by the IDF and Shin Bet (ISA) eliminated the commander of the Hamas Al-Furqan battalion, Jaber Aziz, and a top Hamas smuggling commander, Mohammed Mahasneh.

The Al-Furqan battalion commander was killed during a strike on a Hamas command and control center in Gaza City that was embedded within the “Hassan Salame” and “Nasser” schools.

Aziz was eliminated along with additional terrorists during the operation.

The Al-Furqan battalion commander previously served as the deputy commander of battalion. He also served as deputy commander and then commander of the Hamas Zeitoun battalion.

Aziz had a significant role in the planning of the October 7th massacre and led the preparations for the attack, along with training the Al-Furqan Battalion.

He also was among those who infiltrated into Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip on October 7th.

Throughout the war, he was responsible for directing and promoting numerous terror attacks against the IDF and the State of Israel.

Aziz was a key operative in the war management of Hamas’ Gaza Brigade. His elimination significantly degrades the capabilities of the Hamas terrorist organization.

Also on Monday, the IDF eliminated a top Hamas smuggling commander as well as approximately 45 terrorists throughout the Gaza Strip.

Mohammed Mahasneh was a Hamas commander responsible for smuggling operations, including the smuggling in and out of the Gaza Strip of military equipment used for terrorist activities.

Mahasneh was primarily involved in smuggling operations at sea, but also operated to smuggle equipment through tunnels and border crossings.

His elimination by the IAF, using intelligence resources, significantly degrades Hamas capabilities to smuggle equipment into the Gaza Strip.

Share this article on WhatsApp: