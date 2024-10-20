Photo Credit: Liran Greenberg, Galil-Golan Fire and Rescue Spokesperson

Four people — including a two and a half year old toddler — were wounded late Sunday afternoon in a fresh barrage of rocket fire launched at northern Israel by Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Magen David Adom emergency medical responders were called to several sites where reports indicated people were injured while racing to bomb shelters in Haifa, Nahariya, and Akko.

After providing initial treatment to the victims, ages two and a half, 25, 38 and 77, the medics transported all four to Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center and the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya.

Fires broke out in multiple areas where shrapnel from interceptions landed, and where rockets were not intercepted.

Medics also administered first aid and transported three people, ages 16, 18 and 41, to Ziv Medical Center in Tzfat (Safed) following a blaze that broke out near the city. All three victims suffered smoke inhalation.

At least 170 rockets and explosive drones were fired by Hezbollah at northern Israel from Lebanon by 5 pm on Sunday afternoon.

