Photo Credit: Hezbollah / RNN

The Israeli Air Force assassinated a senior Hezbollah Radwan Force (special forces) commander on Tuesday in the area of Qaraoun, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) north of Metula, in western Beka’a.

Advertisement





Radwan Force Commander Mohammad Qassem Al-Sha’a (“Abu Hawra’a”), 47, was eliminated in an Israeli drone strike that hit the motorcycle on which he was riding in the town of Bab Mara’a in western Beka’a, in central Lebanon.

Al-Sha’a was involved in numerous terrorist activities against the State of Israel, the IDF said.

“This elimination further impairs the Hezbollah terrorist organization’s ability to promote and conduct terrorist activities from southern Lebanon against the Israeli home front on the northern border,” the IDF added.

Hezbollah launched multiple barrages of rockets, missiles and attack drones at northern Israel Tuesday throughout the day.

Shortly after the attacks, the IAF struck the Hezbollah launchers in the areas of Mansouri and At Tiri that were used to fire the rockets.

Earlier in the day, the IAF struck a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Rachaf in southern Lebanon as well.

Share this article on WhatsApp: