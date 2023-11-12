Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin / Flash 90

Six people were wounded Sunday afternoon in a missile attack fired at Dovev, a small moshav near Israel’s border with Lebanon in the Upper Galilee. Five of the victims were seriously wounded and a sixth victim was reported in critical condition, according to Magen David Adom (MDA) director-general Eli Bin.

Iran’s Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, claimed responsibility for the attack, calling it “support for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.”

The victims were Israel Electric Corporation employees who were working to repair power lines in the area that were damaged in previous attacks from Lebanon.

The attack was carried out with precision anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), the IDF said. Israeli artillery forces attacked the site from which the missile fire originated.

Shortly after, a rocket was fired from Lebanon at the Yiftah area in the Upper Galilee. Israeli military forces attacked a rocket launcher in Lebanon at a site north of Metula.

Anti-tank missile fire was also launched from Lebanon at Arab el Aramshe, Zereit and Petach. Israeli forces attacked enemy positions in Yaroun and Meis el Jabal.

Earlier in the day, the IDF struck a terrorist cell embedded in a civilian area in Lebanon that intended to open fire toward Israeli territory.

Overnight, an IDF UAV struck a terrorist cell that attempted to launch anti-tank missiles toward northern Israel, near the area of Metulla.