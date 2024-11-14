Photo Credit: Hana Julian / JewishPress.com

Hezbollah has fired at least 15,000 rockets and missiles at Israel from Lebanon since October 8, 2023, when the terrorists joined fellow Iranian proxy, Hamas hoping to annihilate the Jewish State.

After the failure of months of attempts to resolve the conflict through diplomatic efforts, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Northern Arrows on September 23, 2024 to attack and eliminate Hezbollah terrorist targets in Lebanon.

As of November 11, a total of 782 Israeli soldiers have been killed in action while defending their homeland in the north (Operation Northern Arrows) and south (the Iron Swords War) since the barbaric Hamas invasion and massacre of 1,200 people in southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

The data was published by the Prime Minister’s Office National Public Diplomacy Unit in a report seen by JewishPress.com.

Between October 8, 2023, and November 7, 2024, at least 74 people were murdered in rocket and explosive drone attacks by the Lebanese terrorist army, including 43 civilians (among them six foreign nationals) and 31 security forces. These figures do not include six Golani fighters who were killed this week in a Hezbollah ambush in southwestern Lebanon.

In addition, some 640 people have been wounded in the attacks from Lebanon, including 410 civilians and 230 Israeli soldiers. Of those, 28 civilians and 37 soldiers were critically injured.

This past September alone, Hezbollah fired 2,756 rockets and missiles at the Jewish State – more than double the number fired at Israel the previous month. The numbers point to a sharp escalation in the war against northern and central Israel.

Since the start of the war, more than half a million buildings, vehicles, farms and other property in northern Israel alone have been damaged in the attacks, with some 582,000 damage claims submitted to Israel’s Tax Authority.

The Israeli government has paid out more than NIS 16 billion in compensation for those who lost their businesses and homes in the north.

Firefighters have battled more than 1,180 fires in the northern sector that broke out from falling rocket shrapnel and combat drone explosions. More than 57,000 acres of land have been burned since October 8, 2023.

