Photo Credit: David Cohen / Flash 90

The Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon has fired more than 8,000 rockets at northern Israel since October 8, 2023, according to the latest figures from the Israeli government.

According to the figures released Sunday (Aug. 25), at least 46 people have been killed in those attacks, and 300 more wounded.

Advertisement





Many of the rocket attacks have ignited wildfires across northern Israel, destroying agricultural fields, forestlands and nature reserves.

Since October 8th, 180 million square meters have been burnt in these fires – equivalent to 44,480 acres, or 69.5 square miles of territory.

There is no way to predict at present how the figures will rise in the coming weeks, and no way to know at this point how much longer this conflict will continue.

Israeli leaders continue to maintain their preference for a “diplomatic solution” but warn if one is not reached, military force will be used to push Hezbollah north of the Litani River. When or how that will take place seems to be a crapshoot.

The move would be carried out in accordance with the agreement that ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War, enshrined in United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.

That agreement, however, has been completely ignored by Hezbollah, the Lebanese government and the “peacekeeping” UN Interim Force in Lebanon since the day it was signed, a reality that has resulted in the current conflict.

Share this article on WhatsApp: