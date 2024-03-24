Photo Credit: Resistance News Network
A vehicle traveling in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley was targeted Sunday in a drone strike allegedly carried out by the IDF.

The Israel Defense Forces allegedly carried out a targeted assassination on Sunday, Purim Day, in the western Bekaa Valley in Lebanon, Arab media reported.

It’s not yet clear who was targeted in the drone strike, which took place south of Zahle in the town of Al Sawiri, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) north of Lebanon’s border with Israel.

There has been no comment from the Israeli military.

Less than 12 hours earlier, IDF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah weapons factory in the area of Baalbek, about 75 kilometers (47 miles) north of Israel’s border with Lebanon.

The Iranian proxy had launched some 50 rockets at northern Israel a short time earlier, including several that were intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile defense system because their trajectory placed them on a path heading straight for populated areas. Dozens of others landed in open areas in northern Israel.

Israeli aircraft struck the launchers from which the some of the rockets in the barrage were fired.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

