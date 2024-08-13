Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

The Israeli Air Force struck Hamas targets in the southern Gaza areas of Khan Yunis and Rafah during the last day, the Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday morning.

The army also said it struck a Hamas rocket squad at the location from where a rocket was fired at Kibbutz Ein HaShlosha on Monday. The kibbutz was not hit.

Soldiers continued operations in the southern Gaza area of Khan Yunis. Over the past day, the troops eliminated terror squads — including members of Hamas’s Rocket Unit compounds while destroying other Hamas infrastructure.

In the Rafah area, troops located large amounts of weapons, including explosives, military equipment, and intelligence material. In addition, the IAF struck terror targets in the area from which Hamas fired anti-tank missiles.

Meanwhile, in central Gaza, Israeli forces struck Hamas rocket launching sites, sniper posts, military structures, and observation posts.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 111 remaining hostages, 39 have been declared dead. Hamas has also been holding captive two Israeli civilians since 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014.

