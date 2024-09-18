Photo Credit: Chen Leopold / Flash 90
Solar panels on a home in Israel.

Home solar energy systems exploded in multiple Beirut neighborhoods on Wednesday within minutes of a second cyber attack that caused Hezbollah’s emergency communications devices to blow up.

Advertisement


“The General Directorate of Civil Defense announced that its personnel are working to extinguish fires that broke out inside homes, cars and shops in the Beka’a, the South, Mount Lebanon and the southern suburbs,” Lebanon’s official National News Agency reported Wednesday evening.

“Ambulances are working to transport the wounded to hospitals as a result of the security incident that affected several Lebanese regions,” the news agency added.

Footage on social media showed electrical equipment had also detonated in at least one street cafe in Beirut, igniting a fire.

At least nine people have reportedly been killed and more than 300 others injured in Wednesday’s attack, the second such incident in as many days, Lebanon’s Health Ministry told reporters.

WATCH: Estimated 4000+ Hezbollah Terrorists Wounded as Beepers Explode Across Lebanon

Hezbollah operatives were seen gathering up all the walkie talkies and taking the batteries out of the devices held by those attending funerals in Beirut for those killed Tuesday, Sky News reported.

Social media was buzzing with reports of hand-held walkie talkies, home solar energy systems and various appliances exploding across southern Lebanon and throughout its capital.

One day earlier, thousands of Hezbollah-issued pagers exploded simultaneously throughout Lebanon and Syria, killing a dozen people and wounding thousands of terrorists. It is widely believed that Israel was behind the attacks, although the Jerusalem government has not commented.

During a visit to Washington DC this past June, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned that Israel could take Lebanon “back to the Stone Age” but said the Netanyahu government prefers a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

Hezbollah has fired ceaseless daily rocket, missile and explosive drone attacks on Israeli communities across the border since October 8, 2023, the day after its fellow Iranian proxy, Hamas, invaded the Jewish State, slaughtering more than a thousand people and dragging 251 others into Gaza as hostages.

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleNo Refunds
Next articleTrump to Visit Heavily Jewish NYC Neighborhood of Williamsburg
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR