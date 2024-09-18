Photo Credit: Chen Leopold / Flash 90

Home solar energy systems exploded in multiple Beirut neighborhoods on Wednesday within minutes of a second cyber attack that caused Hezbollah’s emergency communications devices to blow up.

⚡?? Solar panels exploded also today in Lebanon pic.twitter.com/NgfpBAiXUr — Marconie_Z (@Mikee68788850) September 18, 2024

“The General Directorate of Civil Defense announced that its personnel are working to extinguish fires that broke out inside homes, cars and shops in the Beka’a, the South, Mount Lebanon and the southern suburbs,” Lebanon’s official National News Agency reported Wednesday evening.

“Ambulances are working to transport the wounded to hospitals as a result of the security incident that affected several Lebanese regions,” the news agency added.

BREAKING – #Lebanon's state news agency reports that residential solar power systems have exploded in several areas of #Beirut – AP pic.twitter.com/htRQlTtat1 — Mina (@Mina696645851) September 18, 2024

Footage on social media showed electrical equipment had also detonated in at least one street cafe in Beirut, igniting a fire.

Solar panels and kitchen appliances began to explode after radios in Lebanon. The footage shows one of the street cafes where electrical equipment detonated, after which a fire started. technoapocalypsehttps://t.co/CbGX4eQ1cS pic.twitter.com/9nuCQVU2sK — Victor vicktop55 (@vicktop55) September 18, 2024

At least nine people have reportedly been killed and more than 300 others injured in Wednesday’s attack, the second such incident in as many days, Lebanon’s Health Ministry told reporters.

WATCH: Estimated 4000+ Hezbollah Terrorists Wounded as Beepers Explode Across Lebanon

Hezbollah operatives were seen gathering up all the walkie talkies and taking the batteries out of the devices held by those attending funerals in Beirut for those killed Tuesday, Sky News reported.

Social media was buzzing with reports of hand-held walkie talkies, home solar energy systems and various appliances exploding across southern Lebanon and throughout its capital.

One day earlier, thousands of Hezbollah-issued pagers exploded simultaneously throughout Lebanon and Syria, killing a dozen people and wounding thousands of terrorists. It is widely believed that Israel was behind the attacks, although the Jerusalem government has not commented.

During a visit to Washington DC this past June, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned that Israel could take Lebanon “back to the Stone Age” but said the Netanyahu government prefers a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

Hezbollah has fired ceaseless daily rocket, missile and explosive drone attacks on Israeli communities across the border since October 8, 2023, the day after its fellow Iranian proxy, Hamas, invaded the Jewish State, slaughtering more than a thousand people and dragging 251 others into Gaza as hostages.

