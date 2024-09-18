Photo Credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

Former U.S. president and 2024 Republican nominee for the White House Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the Brooklyn neighborhood of Williamsburg on Thursday, home to a large Hasidic and Orthodox Jewish community.

Trump‘s visit will include a stop at Gottlieb’s kosher restaurant at Roebling Street and Division Avenue for some schmoozing and noshing. The Ashkenazi eatery is frequented by Jews who follow the Satmar Hasidic dynasty, the headquarters of which is located in Williamsburg.

According to YWN, Secret Service agents were spotted at the restaurant recently making security preparations for the visit by the 45th president, who is running for a second term in Washington against his Democratic opponent, current Vice President Kamala Harris.

