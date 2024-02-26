Photo Credit: Israel Air Force

The ‘David’s Sling’ Aerial Defense System intercepted a surface-to-air missile (SAM) that was fired Monday morning by Lebanon’s Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization.

The IDF said in a statement the surface-to-air missile was fired at an Israeli Air Force UAV operating in Lebanon but did not indicate the location. Arab media reported the UAV was a Hermes 450 drone.

Advertisement





“Following the launch of the interceptor, sirens were sounded in the area of Alon Tavor in northern Israel. No injuries were reported,” the IDF said. A power plant (currently closed) is located in Alon Tavor, just 11 kilometers (7 miles) from the northern Israeli city of Afula.

It is unclear why there would be any question of injuries from falling shrapnel in the area of Alon Tavor, which is 92 kilometers (57 miles) from the northern Israeli border city of Metula, if the missile was aimed at a UAV flying over Lebanon.

“Shortly after, an additional missile launch toward the UAV was identified; this time, the UAV fell inside Lebanese territory,” the IDF said.

“The IDF will continue operating to defend the State of Israel from the threat of Hezbollah terrorist organization, including in aerial operations above Lebanese territory,” the IDF added.

One day earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned the IDF was planning to increase the intensity of attacks against Hezbollah. The decision comes in response to an escalation in Hezbollah rocket and missile fire aimed at northern Israeli towns and IDF bases.

During a visit to the IDF’s Northern Command, Gallant warned, “If anyone here thinks that when we reach an agreement to release hostages in the south and the fire stops [in Gaza] temporarily, this will make things easier here – they are mistaken. We will continue the fire and we will do so independently from the south, until we achieve our goals.

“The goal is simple – to withdraw Hezbollah to where it should be – either via [diplomatic] agreement, or we will do it by force,” Gallant said.