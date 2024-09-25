Photo Credit: MDA Ooperational Unit

It’s Day 3 of Operation Northern Arrows, the IDF operation to dismantle the threat against Israel from Lebanon’s Iranian proxy, the Hezbollah terrorist army.

It’s also the third day that more than a million and a half people are being forced to spend hours each day — and night — in their safe rooms and bomb shelters, as Hezbollah rains rocket barrages down on the region and Israeli military forces fight to end the attacks.

Advertisement





The terror group launched some 40 rockets at northern Israel from Lebanon at around 11:00 am Wednesday, aiming at Tzfat (Safed), Rosh Pina, Hatzor HaGalilit, Amuka, Dalton, the Ramat Dalton industrial park, Kfar Hoshen, Jish-Gush Halav, Kadita, Avivim, Alma, and surrounding communities.

A separate rocket barrage fired from Tebnine in southern Lebanon targeted the Wadi Ara area, along with the Meron field school, Sasa, Metat, Shtula and Natua at around 10:30 am. Shortly after, the Israeli Air Force struck the launcher from which the rockets were fired.

This morning (Wednesday), numerous projectiles were fired from Tebnine in southern Lebanon toward Wadi Ara. Shortly afterward, the IAF struck the launcher from which the projectiles were fired. Additionally, over the past hour, the IAF struck dozens of weapons storage facilities… pic.twitter.com/WltT3W5guF — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) September 25, 2024

“In a swift turnaround, fighter jets of the Air Force attacked the launcher in the Tebnine area in southern Lebanon from which the shooting was carried out in the Wadi Ara area this morning,” the IAF said in a separate statement. “Also, in the last hour, fighter jets have been attacking dozens of ammunition depots of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in southern Lebanon under the direction of the Northern Command.”

Rockets were also launched at the region from Lebanon earlier in the day, with another barrage targeting the Mevo Carmel industrial park, Yokneam Illit, the Valleys and Zichron Yaakov, south of Haifa.

But the rocket fire began much earlier: rockets were fired at northern communities at around 20 minutes after midnight, then again at the Golan Heights at around 1:30 am and 3 am.

Hezbollah fired its first ballistic missile at the Tel Aviv area at 6:30 am; the missile was intercepted by the David’s Sling aerial defense system.

The IDF announced shortly after 11 am that its forces were “conducting extensive strikes in southern Lebanon and the Beka’a area.”

“The Hezbollah terrorist organization continues to launch projectiles toward civilian areas and facilities on the Israeli home front,” the IDF noted in a statement, adding that its forces are “simultaneously striking Hezbollah terror targets and weapons storage facilities” in Lebanon.

Share this article on WhatsApp: