Blue and White party chairperson and War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz warned in a statement Wednesday afternoon that the Lebanese government is equally culpable for attacks on Israel from its territory.

IDF Soldier Killed, 8 Wounded, Army Base Struck in Hezbollah Rocket Barrage

“This morning we experienced a difficult event,” Gantz said. “We will respond to it strongly.

“It is important that we be clear: the party responsible for fire from Lebanon is not only Hezbollah or other terrorist elements who carry out such attacks, but also the Lebanese government that allows the shooting from its territory.”

Earlier in the day, a barrage of precision-guided rockets was fired by terrorists in southern Lebanon at a range of targets in northern Israel that included an IDF military base in Tzfat, the IDF radar base in Meron, the cities of Tzfat and Kiryat Shmona and other sites. One female IDF soldier was killed in the

“Also in the future and in whatever arrangement there is, whoever endangers us will be dealt with operationally,” Gantz said.

“We are not ready to return to the reality of October 6 – neither in the south nor in the north.”