Photo Credit: Elbit Systems
Hermes 450 UAV

Lebanon’s Iranian proxy Hezbollah shot down an Israeli drone over Lebanon on Saturday night, the IDF said.

“A surface-to-air missile was launched toward an Israel Air Force UAV operating in Lebanese airspace,” the IDF said.

Advertisement


“As a result, the UAV was hit and fell in Lebanese territory. The incident is under review.”

Hezbollah confirmed in a statement that it had shot down an Israeli Hermes 450 UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle).

The use of anti-aircraft missiles by Hezbollah against Israeli aircraft is an unwelcome development, and one that signals the terrorist army is beginning to use more advanced weaponry in its war against Israel.

Hezbollah is armed, equipped, trained and funded by Iran, and has a military force that is believed to be stronger than that of its host, the Lebanese Army, and equivalent to the armed strength of a medium-sized army.

The terror group is the world’s most heavily armed non-state actor, and has been described as “a militia trained like an army and equipped like a state,” according to the Missile Threat website, a product of the Missile Defense Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

Hezbollah held around 15,000 rockets and missiles on the eve of the 2006 Second Lebanon War, firing nearly 4,000 projectiles at Israel over the 34-day conflict. As of 2021, it was estimated that Hezbollah possessed at least 130,000 rockets and missiles, including its deadly anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) and precision-guided long-range missiles.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleFour Israeli Towns Receive Permanent Yishuv Symbol
Next articleThe Big Chill–Again
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR