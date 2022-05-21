Photo Credit: Screenshot / Hezbollah's al-Manar TV

IDF Spokesperson for Arab Media Avichay Adraee revealed in a series of tweets this weekend that a top Hezbollah operative has been using flights on civilian aircraft to hide transfers of weapons from Iran to its proxy terror group in Lebanon.

The weapons transfer route is run by Hashem Safi al-Din, whose father is head of the Executive Council of Hezbollah.

#عاجل #حصري الكشف عن مسار نقل أسلحة يديره رضا سيد هاشم صفي الدين، نجل السيد هاشم صفي الدين رئيس المجلس التنفيذي لحزب الله اللبناني والذي يستغل منصبه الرفيع والبنى التحتية للدولة اللبنانية لمساعدة نجله في نقل الأسلحة الاستراتيجية من #إيران إلى #حزب_الله pic.twitter.com/wsJL3jIu6o — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) May 20, 2022

The elder al-Din is using his high position and the infrastructure of the Lebanese state to help his son transfer strategic weapons from Iran to Hezbollah, according to Adraee.

Within the framework of his position, the elder al-Din monitors Hezbollah activities within the Shiite population, communicates with prominent people in Lebanon and manages the media and communications activities of the terrorist group.

His son is married to the daughter of the late Qassem Soleimani, former commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ elite Quds Force. The son visits Iran several times a month, Adraee wrote.

“We reveal that the flights carried out by [the son] to Iran have hidden dimensions as he uses his stay there to coordinate the transfer of advanced weapons to Hezbollah, using a network of infrastructure, resources, and activists who belong to the Executive Council headed by his father, and with the support of parties related to the IRGC.

“To ensure secrecy, weapons are transported on civilian flights from Iran to Damascus International Airport, exposing civilians to imminent danger,” Adraee wrote, adding the Hezbollah terrorist organization is exploiting the state of Lebanon and its citizens for terrorist purposes that serve Iranian interests.

Three Syrian Soldiers Killed in Friday Night Missile Strike

The official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that on Friday night, at 11:01 pm, Israel launched surface-to-surface missiles from the Golan Heights toward targets in southern Damascus. Subsequent reports said one of the targets was an Iranian weapons shipment at Damascus International Airport.

“The IDF will continue to monitor all attempts by Hezbollah to threaten the security of the State of Israel and will act as needed to protect the security and citizens of the country,” he wrote.