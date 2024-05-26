Photo Credit: Erez Ben Simon/TPS

Residents in northern Israel have spent most of the day running in and out of safe spaces as the Hezbollah terrorist army in Lebanon continues to launch rockets, missiles and explosive suicide drones at communities along the Israeli-Lebanese border.

Since the morning hours, Hezbollah has taken responsibility for a dozen attacks on Israeli territory.

There were at least 15 launches from Lebanon aimed at Shlomi, Malkia and Avivim during the day.

At least one anti-tank missile struck a home in Avivim during the afternoon hours. One civilian was rescued from the home and transferred to Magen David Adom medics for treatment, the 0404 news outlet reported.

Towards evening, dozens of rockets were fired at Kiryat Shmona, Margaliot, Tel Hai, Misgav Am, Kfar Giladi and Manara. Ten rockets were fired at Har Dov.

Several rockets directly hit buildings and houses in Kiryat Shmona; one man in his forties sustained minor wounds. Police sappers worked to remove and defuse the rockets that landed.

The IDF, meanwhile, reportedly carried out what appeared to be a targeted assassination against an as-yet unidentified Hezbollah terrorist riding a motorcycle in the town of Naqoura after having left a military structure. An IAF aircraft struck and eliminated the terrorist.

In addition, two Hezbollah terrorists who were spotted in the area of Ayta ash Shab were struck by the IDF as well.