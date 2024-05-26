Photo Credit: Mila Aviv / Flash 90

An anti-aircraft missile was fired by Hamas terrorists in Beit Hanoun at an IDF helicopter flying over Gaza during the day on Sunday.

Military officials permitted publication of the details on Sunday night.

The missile landed in a schoolyard Kibbutz Sa’ad, in the Sdot Negev Regional Council, while many students were still inside the building. Miraculously, no one was physically injured.

Shrapnel from the missile damaged a vehicle parked nearby.