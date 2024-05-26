Photo Credit: Mila Aviv / Flash 90
illustrative

An anti-aircraft missile was fired by Hamas terrorists in Beit Hanoun at an IDF helicopter flying over Gaza during the day on Sunday.

Military officials permitted publication of the details on Sunday night.

Advertisement


The missile landed in a schoolyard Kibbutz Sa’ad, in the Sdot Negev Regional Council, while many students were still inside the building. Miraculously, no one was physically injured.

Shrapnel from the missile damaged a vehicle parked nearby.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleHomes Hit in Avivim, Kiryat Shmona as Hezbollah Continues Rocket Fire into Evening Hours
Next articleIDF Demolishes Hamas General Security HQ in Gaza
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR