Photo Credit: Islamic Group in Lebanon / RNN
Lebanese terrorist arms broker Ayman Ratma

The Israeli Air Force has eliminated a major arms broker who supplied weapons to the Hamas and Jama’a Islamiya terrorist organizations in Lebanon.

Ayman Ratma was assassinated in an IAF aircraft surgical strike as he rode in a car on Saturday in the Beka’a area in Lebanon.

In addition to supplying arms to the two terrorist organizations, Ratma was also responsible for the development of terrorist infrastructure in the Beka’a.

“Ayman Ratma was eliminated due to his involvement in the promotion and execution of terrorist activities against Israel in the immediate future, as well as his involvement in advancing terrorist activity against Israeli civilians,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

The IDF was busy this weekend attacking military structures belonging to Lebanon’s Iranian proxy, Hezbollah, in various areas in southern Lebanon. Terrorists were eliminated in Yaron, Ayta al-Sha’ab, Ramiyah and Khula.

