Israeli forces eliminated a senior Hezbollah terrorist in a “precise intelligence-based strike” on Tuesday near the southern Lebanon city of Nabatieh.

The target was identified as Hassan Abbas Ez-Eldin, the head of the Hezbollah Aerial Array in the “Badr” Regional Unit, the IDF said.

Eldin was as a significant source of knowledge in the Iranian-backed terrorist army; he led the rebuilding efforts of the unit after it was “significantly damaged” by Israeli airstrikes during the war.

The terrorist commander was heavily involved in the unit’s attempts to rearm with new weapons that “pose a direct threat to Israeli aircraft,” the IDF said.

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced the start of talks with the Lebanese government brokered by the United States over the presence of Israeli forces in five key positions in southern Lebanon, among other issues.

The forces have remained in the country to prevent Hezbollah from re-establishing a military foothold in southern Lebanon, posing an existential threat to northern Israel.

