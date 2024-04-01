Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

IDF Chief of Staff LTG Herzi Halevi approved battle plans for continuation of the fighting following a situational assessment held Monday at Northern Command headquarters in Tzfat.

Halevi met with the commanding officer of Northern Command and members of the General Staff to discuss future plans for defense in the north.

Earlier in the day, IDF fighter jets simultaneously struck approximately 10 Hezbollah terror targets.

Among the targets were a weapons storage facility, launch posts and terrorist infrastructure, in the area of Rachaya Al Foukhar in southern Lebanon.

During the late afternoon and evening hours, a number of launches were identified crossing from Lebanon toward the areas of Mount Dov and Manara in northern Israel. The IDF struck the sources of the rocket fire.

IDF fighter jets also struck a Hezbollah military compound in the area of Hanine in southern Lebanon.

In addition, the IDF struck a weapons storage facility and other terror targets in the areas of Jabal Hmaid and Ayta Ash Shab in southern Lebanon.