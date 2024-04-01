Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit
The advanced suicide drone that struck an Israeli Navy base in Eilat in the wee hours of Monday morning was made in Iran, IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a statement Monday evening.

“The drone that hit the navy base in Eilat was made in Iran and directed by Iran,” Hagari said.

The drone reportedly came close to hitting an Israeli naval vessel.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an Iranian proxy, took responsibility for the attack, claiming it struck a “vital target” in Israel.

The umbrella group of Iranian-backed radical Shi’ite militias in Iraq and Syria is composed of Kata’ib Hezbollah, Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba and Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhadaa.

“This was a very serious incident,” Hagari said. “Damage was caused, but there were no injuries.

“We are investigating the incident in order to learn the necessary lessons and to improve our defenses in Eilat and its surrounding area.”

