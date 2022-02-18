Photo Credit: Ministry of Defense

Red alert sirens were triggered in northern Israel near the Lebanese border, followed by heavy IAF activity and explosions Friday morning. For the first time since 2006, there were also sirens in the Jordan Valley Regional Council.

The IDF Spokesperson confirmed that 1-2 hostile Hezbollah drones infiltrated the area south of the border and were shot down by IAF warplanes and the Iron Dome system. There are no reported casualties.

Advertisement



Absorption readiness has been activated in all areas of the 769 Infantry Hiram Brigade.

On Thursday, the IDF reported downing a Hezbollah skimmer entering Israeli territory from Lebanon. It was Hezbollah’s sixth unmanned aircraft to be intercepted by the army in the past year, the last of which was downed last month.

On Wednesday, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah bragged on TV that his terrorist group can convert its thousands of rockets into precision missiles, and produce drones with help from “experts from the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

“We have been producing drones in Lebanon for a long time, and whoever wants to buy them, submit an order,” Nasrallah said.