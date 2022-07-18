Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

The Israel Defense Forces downed another Hezbollah drone late Monday afternoon.

The drone was downed after it crossed into Israeli airspace from Lebanon and was monitored by IAF air control units throughout the incident, the IDF said.

Advertisement



Israeli forces have already shot down several other drones launched by Iran’s Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, almost on a monthly basis.

The IDF shot down Hezbollah UAVs that crossed into Israeli airspace in January, February, May and July.

The forces also missed once, failing to intercept a second drone sent by Hezbollah into Israeli territory in February. That drone returned safely to Lebanon.

IDF Intercepts 3 Hezbollah UAVs Heading for Karish Gas Field

Earlier this month, an IAF combat pilot and fighters on an Israeli Navy vessel shot down three drones sent by Hezbollah to Israel’s offshore Karish natural gas field.

In that incident, an F-16 combat aircraft shot down one of the drones; an Israeli navy missile ship intercepted the other two UAVs.