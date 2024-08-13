Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin / Flash 90

Israeli forces spent the day defending northern Israel while eliminating Hezbollah terror operatives in southern Lebanon as well.

The Israeli Air Force eliminated two Hezbollah terrorists in the southern Lebanese area of Barsheit as they were riding in a vehicle.

In addition, IDF Northern Command Mountain Brigade forces spotted Hezbollah terrorists in an observation post on Mount Dov and directed an IDF tank to eliminate the threat.

The IAF also struck Hezbollah military structures in the areas of Chihine and Aalma El Chaeb, as well as an anti-tank missile post in the area of Ayta ash Shab.

In the early morning hours, the IDF aerial defense array intercepted and eliminated a UAV that crossed from Lebanon into northern Israel. An additional UAV was simultaneously intercepted in Lebanese territory.

No injuries were reported.

According to an update from the Upper Galilee Regional Council, Hezbollah operatives fired anti-tank missiles in the Tel Hai area. One of the missiles hit an open area. No injuries were reported.

Two Hezbollah drones were intercepted in the area north of Emek and in the Ramim Ridge. No damage was reported.

The terrorists also opened fire on Tuesday afternoon towards a target on Mount Dov. An unknown number of rockets landed in an open area, and no injuries were reported.

a bus stop at the Tank Junction in northern Israel was damaged in a Hezbollah anti-tank guided missile attack but there were no injuries.

Residents in the northern communities of Avivim, Dobb, Alma, Rihania, Dalton, Kerem Ben Zimra, Sepsofa, Bar Yochai, Meron, Or Haganoz, Baram, Vira’on and Kadita were all advised to reduce traffic in their areas and stay near protected spaces.

