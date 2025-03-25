Photo Credit: IDF
Hezbollah weapons seized during Israeli military operations in the Saluki area of Southern Lebanon. December 2024

Israeli forces have eliminated the commander of Hezbollah’s “southern front” anti-tank unit, the IDF announced.

Hassan Kamal Halawi was assassinated on Monday night in the area around the southern Lebanon city of Nabatieh.

During the war, Halawi was responsible for numerous terror attacks against the State of Israel, facilitating movement of operatives and the supply of weapons into southern Lebanon, the IDF said.

Halawi had continued to engage in terrorist activity against Israeli civilians in recent months as well.

“The terrorist activities carried out by Hassan Kamal Halawi posed a threat to the State of Israel and its citizens,” the IDF said. “The IDF will continue to operate in order to remove any threat posed to the State of Israel.”

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

