Photo Credit: IDF

Israeli forces have eliminated the commander of Hezbollah’s “southern front” anti-tank unit, the IDF announced.

Hassan Kamal Halawi was assassinated on Monday night in the area around the southern Lebanon city of Nabatieh.

Advertisement





During the war, Halawi was responsible for numerous terror attacks against the State of Israel, facilitating movement of operatives and the supply of weapons into southern Lebanon, the IDF said.

Halawi had continued to engage in terrorist activity against Israeli civilians in recent months as well.

“The terrorist activities carried out by Hassan Kamal Halawi posed a threat to the State of Israel and its citizens,” the IDF said. “The IDF will continue to operate in order to remove any threat posed to the State of Israel.”

Share this article on WhatsApp: