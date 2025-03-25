Photo Credit: Yeshiva University website

A five-story building at Yeshiva University in Washington Heights, Manhattan is currently being checked out to determine its stability after scaffolding at the site collapsed.

Miraculously, no one was injured.

The incident occurred Sunday at around 9:20 am, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

Part of the scaffolding outside the building was somehow dislodged and collapsed on to a sidewalk shed below, causing that structure to collapse as well.

City officials told the news outlet that the university had active work permits to repair the facade of the building on West 185th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

At present the New York City Department of Buildings has ordered all work to be stopped at the site, other than efforts by the construction contractors and sidewalk shed company workers to stabilize the structure ahead of cleanup operations.

The stability of the building itself is not yet clear.

